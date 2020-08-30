-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $652.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

