HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 423,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,124,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,160,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,991,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $674,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

