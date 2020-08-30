East Asset Management, Llc Buys 1,671 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,782.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

East Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,328 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,440.00.

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 116.54 and a quick ratio of 116.54. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

