Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 891 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $11,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 261,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 25th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $20,849.73.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $930.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.