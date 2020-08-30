$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

US Foods stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

