$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

US Foods stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

