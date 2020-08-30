Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

