Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

