Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide
Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report