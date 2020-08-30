Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3,688.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 736,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 84.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 247,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of AAN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

