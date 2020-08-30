Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $301,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

