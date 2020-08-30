Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $141.75 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $749,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,314,157 shares in the company, valued at $185,296,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,883 shares of company stock worth $24,394,732. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

