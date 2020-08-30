Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

