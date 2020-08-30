National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

