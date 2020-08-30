Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,835 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

