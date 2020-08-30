Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.59 Per Share

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BBGI opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bbgi Sicav has a 1 year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.98 ($2.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40.

Bbgi Sicav Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

