Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.59 Per Share

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BBGI opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bbgi Sicav has a 1 year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.98 ($2.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40.
Bbgi Sicav Company Profile
