Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

