Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.
Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
