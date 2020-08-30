Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

