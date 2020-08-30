Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

MYE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $558.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

