Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

