ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 16th

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

