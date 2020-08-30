Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 19th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

