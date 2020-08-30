Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,555,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,862,863.72.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$119,700.00.

Shares of NHK stock opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.55.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

