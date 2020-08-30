First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

