Fox Corp (FOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

FOX has raised its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880 in the last three months. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

