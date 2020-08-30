Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.