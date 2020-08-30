Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $124,000 Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Dana stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.