Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $66,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

