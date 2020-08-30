Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 77,585 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 167,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $120,900.00. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,700 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

AAWW stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.