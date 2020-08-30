Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of GO stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,019.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 391,278 shares of company stock worth $16,701,979.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

