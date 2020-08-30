Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UGI were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in UGI by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of UGI by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

