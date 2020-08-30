Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

