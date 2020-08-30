Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $299.27 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $303.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

