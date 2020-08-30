Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

