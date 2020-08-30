Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 807 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in VF by 242.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

