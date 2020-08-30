Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,294,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 311,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,225,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

