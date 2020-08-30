HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 75.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $34,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NYSE JWN opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.