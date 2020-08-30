Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $44.30 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

