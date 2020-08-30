Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank Ozk by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank Ozk by 31.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank Ozk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.03. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.