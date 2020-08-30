Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 54,880 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

