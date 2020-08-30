Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,475. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

