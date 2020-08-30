Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 8,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 376,470 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

L stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 93,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,197,468.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.