Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 1,365,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after buying an additional 1,250,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

