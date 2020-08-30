Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $201,000 in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 209,099 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 231,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.13. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.