KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

