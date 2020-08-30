Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of GATX worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GATX by 23.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

