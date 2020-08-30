Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

