Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $51,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 43.8% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $7,293,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

AER opened at $31.43 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.