Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Sterling Construction worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 123,950 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

