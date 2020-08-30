Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 54.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

