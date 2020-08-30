Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Loews by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,802,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 237,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of L opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

