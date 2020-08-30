Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 130,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $10.76 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

